Comedian Abhijit Ganguly Slams Woman For 'Entitled' Behaviour Over Seat Swap On A Kolkata Flight

Comedian Abhijit Ganguly shared an incident from his recent flight to Kolkata, where a fellow female passenger created a ruckus because she did not have a window seat and called the cabin crew to arrange a different seat, saying she was not comfortable sitting between two men. The comedian's post drew diverse reactions online.

What Abhijit Ganguly wrote

In an X post, Abhijit narrated that a woman was allotted a middle seat on a Kolkata-bound flight while he had an aisle seat. When Abhijit reached his seat, her belongings were lying on it. The woman first asked Abhijit to exchange seats with her; then she asked the man in the window seat. When neither of them accepted her request, she called a cabin crew member to arrange a seat for her. More than the inconvenience, Abhijit found the woman's entitled behaviour a bit annoying. In the end, the man in the window seat gave up his seat for her.

"People are so funny, man. On today's flight to Kolkata, a girl was sitting in the middle seat. I was in the aisle seat and when I came, all her stuff was on my seat. I asked politely if she could remove her stuff. She did so as if I had caused her the greatest inconvenience. Then another man came for the window seat. She asked if he would switch with her. He refused and went inside. Then she asked me if I would switch with her. I also refused because the ask came with a tone of entitlement," Abhijit wrote.

"Then she called the cabin crew and complained that she did not want to sit in the middle seat between two men and they should arrange a seat for her. At this point the window-seat guy just asked her to exchange. Arre bhai, agar itna hai toh le liye karo dusri seat. What is this—this behaviour like the world owes you everything. So effin annoying. Right now she is playing videos on full volume, too. Kya log hai yaar," Abhijit added.

Internet's reaction

Taking the woman's side, an X user wrote, "What is wrong with a girl not wanting to sit between two men? She has every right to request a change in her seat from the flight assignment. You're just being a grumpy a-hole because a girl didn't want to sit next to you."

Another X user commented, "People are pathetic everywhere. I faced a weird situation in 3rd AC on the Kolkata–Mumbai train ... a Gen Z group was beside us and I was traveling with senior citizens, and there were two families with cancer patients in each; they were in the upper berths and side lowers."

Another comment read, "It would feel dehumanising for any person in such a situation. Middle seats are free of cost while checking in so that 'lady' (I have to be mannered here) checked in on the free seat and is now inconveniencing others around her."

"Funny that she can afford to fly but can't afford a pair of earbuds or headphones. Or might have forgotten to pack them because she was carrying so much stuff that she needed an extra seat to keep them on," read another comment.

About Abhijit Ganguly

Abhijit Ganguly is a comedian. He describes himself as a sports lover and a father to a daughter.