Akshara Singh On Being Cast In <i>Eetha</i>, Working With Shraddha Kapoor: 'Got Goosebumps'

Actor Akshara Singh has opened up about joining Eetha, director Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, calling it a dream opportunity.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor recalled her reaction when she first received the offer and admitted that she could hardly believe it.

'I Got Goosebumps'

Speaking about landing the role, Akshara said the film still gives her goosebumps whenever she talks about it.

"The moment I heard about Eetha, I got goosebumps. When I first received the call for the film, I couldn't believe it. I was extremely nervous and emotional at the same time," she said.

She also revealed that she has long admired director Laxman Utekar and his style of filmmaking. "I have always been a huge fan of Laxman Utekar sir. The kind of realistic films he makes has always inspired me. So when I found out that I was going to be a part of one of his films, it was a huge moment for me," she shared.

On Working With Shraddha Kapoor

Akshara further expressed her excitement about sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

Calling the actor humble and accomplished, she said working alongside her is a special experience.

"When I learnt that Shraddha Kapoor is also a part of the film, my happiness only grew. She is a wonderful actor and a very humble person. Getting the opportunity to share the screen with her is very special for me," she said.

The actor also thanked the makers for placing their trust in her.

She said being associated with Maddock Films and receiving the support of producer Karishma was an honour.

"I also feel honoured that a banner like Maddock Films and producer Karishma ma'am trusted me. I sincerely want to thank the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this film," she added.

While Akshara chose not to reveal details about her character, she hinted that audiences will have to wait for the surprise.

"For now, I can't reveal much about my role. It's still a surprise. I can only say that I am a part of this film, and I hope the audience showers it with as much love as possible," she said.