Madhavan Buys New Property In Mumbai Worth Rs 17.5 Crore: Report

Madhavan has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), reported The Indian Express. The property is priced at Rs 17.5 crore and covers 389 square metres (4,182 square feet), as per the registration documents obtained by Squareyards.com, the report added. The property also offers two parking spots. The sale transaction was finalised on July 22. The feed was finalised with a registration cost of ₹ 30,000 and a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore. The report added that the residential complex echoes the "Venetian Suites" concept.

Meanwhile, Madhavan has been busy making the most of his free time with his family. Last month, pictures of the actor with his mother Saroja Ranganathan created a lot of buzz online. The actor, in the slides, is seen carrying a clean-shaven look. Taking a hilarious dig at her son, Saroja Ranganathan wrote, “I like my son when he is clean-shaven. I had to take a pic today after he shaved to tell him to stop keeping his white beard all the time. Right Madhavan?” Replying to the post, Madhavan's wife, Sarita Birje Madhavan said, “Where did you hide this son for so long Amma?”

Madhavan was last seen in Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also featured Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. The film was released on March 8. Did you know Madhavan had a tough time at home while shooting the film? Well, the actor revealed it at the trailer launch event, reported The Indian Express. “I can not tell you what an amazing experience it has been, especially with a team like this. I never imagined I could push myself to this level that people would get scared. I remember when I showed this trailer and teaser to my wife, she started to see me in a different light. Even today she tells me to talk to her from a distance. So I might face some trouble after this film,” he was quoted as saying.

Up next, R Madhavan has Test, Amriki Pandit and De De Pyaar De 2 in the line-up.