Question From Anil Kapoor: How Did Jackie Shroff Make It Through The Auditions?

Highlights
- Jackie Shroff can be seen doing zumba in the video
- "Atirikt zumba," tweeted Jackie Shroff
- Earlier, Anil Kapoor featured in the brand's advertisement
We can't get past Anil Kapoor's reaction to an advertisement that features his Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff. The actor recently featured in advertisement of a credit card bill payment app, in which he can be seen doing zumba. "Atirikt zumba," the
Take a look at Anil Kapoor's tweet here:
How did you make it through the auditions? https://t.co/BuVUOkU8iU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2021
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in several films including Ram Lakhan, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Trimurti, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Parinda, Yudh, Andar Baahar and Kala Bazaar, to name a few.
In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.
Jackie Shroff's upcoming project is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which stars with his Bharat co-stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani. The film also features Randeep Hooda. He was last seen in Mumbai Saga.