Question From Anil Kapoor: How Did Jackie Shroff Make It Through The Auditions?

Jackie Shroff in a still from the video.

We can't get past Anil Kapoor's reaction to an advertisement that features his Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff. The actor recently featured in advertisement of a credit card bill payment app, in which he can be seen doing zumba. "Atirikt zumba," the star wrote sharing the video on Twitter on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor, who has previously featured in a commercial for the same brand, reacted to Jackie Shroff's video on Twitter and he wrote: "How did you make it through the auditions?" Anil Kapoor's remark cracked us up.

How did you make it through the auditions? https://t.co/BuVUOkU8iU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 13, 2021

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in several films including Ram Lakhan, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Trimurti, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Parinda, Yudh, Andar Baahar and Kala Bazaar, to name a few.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

Jackie Shroff's upcoming project is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which stars with his Bharat co-stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani. The film also features Randeep Hooda. He was last seen in Mumbai Saga.