A Jhakaas Ram-Lakhan Moment On Twitter, All Thanks To Jackie Shroff And Anil Kapoor

Ram Lakhan stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff turned our regular Tuesday into an interesting. How, you ask? The actors gave a jhakaas glimpse of their amazing rapport on Twitter and, just like that, made our day. Here's what happened - Anil Kapoor, who is currently chilling in Alibaug, shared a video of himself "walking off the Monday blues" on the beach. The actor visited the town after 20 years. For his casual walk, Anil Kapoor wore a green t-shirt, black jeans, a pair of white sports shoes and a black cap. Reacting to his post, Jackie Shroff, on Tuesday, commented: "Awesome, Lakhan." Jackie Shroff played a police officer named Ram whereas Anil Kapoor played his younger brother named Lakhan in the 1989 film, directed by Subhash Ghai.

Check it out:

Awesome Lakhan — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 8, 2020

That's not it, Anil Kapoor's daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, also expressed her wish to see to duo once again onscreen. Re-tweeting Jackie Shroff's comment, she wrote: "Do a movie together!"

Do a movie together! https://t.co/odDNNOumGL — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2020

Last year, it was reported that the popular Ram Lakhan jodi will reunite for a comedy film titled Ram Chand Kishan Chand. However, neither Anil Kapoor nor Jackie Shroff have confirmed the news yet.

Other than Ram Lakhan, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have worked together in many movies such as Andar Baahar, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Trimurti, Parinda, Yudh and Kala Bazaar.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang. The actor's upcoming project is Karan Johar's Takht. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will next be seen in a couple of films like Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.