Wait, Are Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Planning A Film? They Just Might Be

Highlights Jackie Shroff shared a screenshot of their Instagram exchange on Monday

"Eagerly waiting, my Lakhan," he wrote

Ram Lakhan, directed by Subhash Ghai, released in January 1989

You might see the amazing chemistry of Ram Lakhan aka Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor once again onscreen. The Malang actor dropped a hint about their upcoming project in the comments section of his latest Instagram entry. The 63-year-old actor, on Sunday, posted a video of himself sprinting on the beach in Alibaug and wrote: "Fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication." Reacting to his post, when Jackie Shroff commented: "Bhidu bhari" with a fire emoji, Anil Kapoor replied: "Jackie Shroff, get ready for our next together... team working on it." Pretty excited, right?

Sharing a screenshot of their Instagram exchange on Monday, Jackie Shroff captioned it: "Eagerly waiting, my Lakhan." He also shared a video of himself giving a thumbs up to the yet-to-be-announced project.

Check out Jackie Shroff's post here:

And here's what Anil Kapoor shared on Sunday:

It has been reported that Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's upcoming be titled Ram Chand Kishan Chand.

Ram Lakhan, directed by Subhash Ghai, released in January 1989. Jackie Shroff played a police officer named Ram whereas Anil Kapoor played his younger brother named Lakhan in the film. The duo have also co-starred in films such as Andar Baahar, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Trimurti, Parinda, Yudh and Kala Bazaar.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, has a couple of films lined up like Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.