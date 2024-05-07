Pushpa Star Fahadh Faasil Says 'Ranbir Kapoor Is The Best Actor In The Country'

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: ranbir_kapoooor

Ranbir Kapoor has found a new fan in Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil. In a new interview with Film Companion, Fahadh called Ranbir the "Best actor in the country." During the interview when the actor was asked about the impact of his films and his image as an actor, he said, “I don't have to hide anything, I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me, from Pushpa. It's a pure collaboration, love for Suku [Sukumar] Sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly. It doesn't get to me because I and a lot of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir [Kapoor], I mean, the best actor in the country. So, I don't know what they see in me.”

Fahadh also shared his thoughts on him being considered as a pan-India star. He added, “No, I am just an actor. I have nothing to do with pan-India. I just do my stuff. And I do what I believe and the idea is never films do business. That's… that's secondary. But the films I do here, I don't I can ever do it anywhere else.” He also shared that he wants to interact with people once the film is out and that is something he is eager to see, how the audience can discover in the film.

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) shared the first look of Fahadh Faasil from the film some weeks back. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist in the film, can be seen smoking in the poster, drenched in shades of red. The poster was shared on the actor's 41st birthday. The caption on the tweet shared by the makers, read, "Team Pushpa The Rule wishes the massively talented Fahadh Faasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance."

Check out the post here:

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.