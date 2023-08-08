Pushpa 2 New Poster: Fahadh Faasil Is Back And How

Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2. (courtesy: PushpaMovie)

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2) shared the first look of Fahadh Faasil from the film on Tuesday. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist in the film, can be seen smoking in the poster, drenched in shades of red. The poster was shared on the actor's 41st birthday. The caption on the tweet shared by the makers, read, "Team Pushpa The Rule wishes the massively talented Fahadh Faasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance." Excited much? Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this year on Allu Arjun's birthday, his first look from the film was shared. Check it out.

The makers also shared a clip from the "Where is Pushpa" series a couple of months ago and it went insanely viral. The video showcases that a hunt for Pushpa is on and that even tigers are afraid of him. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songsOo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.