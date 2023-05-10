After Viral Pic With Allu Arjun, Seerat Kapoor Dismisses Pushpa 2 Rumours As 'Baseless'

Seerat Kapoor shared this image (courtesy: @iamseeratkapoor)

Sorry folks but Seerat Kapoor isn't going to be in Pushpa: The Rule – not in a song sequence or otherwise. The actress, known for her work in Telugu cinema, posted a clarification on her Instagram Stories after a photo of her with Pushpa star Allu Arjun went viral, prompting fans to speculate about an upcoming collaboration. In her post, Seerat explained that the photo was taken casually after she "bumped into (her) dear friend Allu Arjun" and dismissed rumours that she would be appearing in a Pushpa 2 song as "baseless" and "false information."

In her note, Seerat Kapoor wrote: "Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information. Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love."

This is the picture of Allu Arjun and Seerat Kapoor that prompted Pushpa 2 speculation – Seerat tweeted it earlier this week with the somewhat leading caption: "Dancers don't need wings to fly! Their energies lead. Those who know. Know."

Dancers don't need wings to fly! Their energies lead. Those who know. Know.



Both Allu Arjun and Seerat Kapoor are admired for their dance skills.

Seerat has starred in Telugu films such as Run Raja Run, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Touch Chesi Chudu. She co-starred with Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish in Okka Kshanam.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, Rahsmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles from the original film in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the massively successful 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.