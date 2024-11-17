<i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i> - Countdown Begins, Trailer To Release Today At...

For all cinephiles eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, we have an exciting update. The trailer for the highly anticipated film will be released today at 6.03 PM. On Saturday, Allu Arjun shared an intense poster on Instagram. It showcases him in a rugged avatar. The actor is seen holding an axe in each hand, with his arms adorned with accessories. On one wrist, there is a watch, while the other flaunts a stack of gold bracelets. Rings on both hands add to the fierce look. The text atop the poster reads: “Trailer tomorrow 6:03 PM.” Adding to the excitement, a grand trailer launch event is set to take place at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Allu Arjun captioned the post: “#Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer out Tomorrow at 6:03 PM.”

A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared another poster. Allu Arjun announced the trailer release date with this poster. In it, Allu Arjun, as Pushpa, is seen holding a rifle on his shoulder. His signature style and unique charm stand out in the image. The side note read, "Pushpa2TheRule Trailer out on November 17th at 6:03 PM in Patna!" Take a look:

Before that, on the occasion of Diwali, Allu Arjun shared another poster from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The poster shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa with his on-screen wife Srivalli, played by Rashmika Mandanna. In it, Rashmika, dressed in a saree, is seen cooking, while Allu Arjun watches her intently. The caption read, "Happy Diwali!! #Pushpa2TheRule" Take a look:

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hitting the big screens on December 5. In addition to Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in important roles.