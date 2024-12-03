<i>Pushpa 2</i> Advance Booking Day 1: Allu Arjun's Film Makes Rs 36.77 Crore

Do not call yourself a cinephile if you are not excited to watch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie, directed by Sukumar, is set to hit theatre screens on December 5. Fans of the franchise have already started booking their seats. So far, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold 1,184,957 and amassed ₹36.77 crore through advance bookings for the opening day, as per a Sacnilk report. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be available in 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D and 4DX formats to offer a visually stunning experience.

For the 2D screenings, 510,489 tickets have been sold for Telugu shows, 428,243 for Hindi, 51,611 for Tamil, 63,263 for Malayalam and 1,730 for Kannada. The 3D screenings have also gained momentum, with 115,504 tickets sold for Hindi shows, 3,152 for Telugu and 468 for Tamil. For the IMAX 2D experience, 5,503 tickets have been booked for Hindi shows, while 3,003 tickets have been reserved for Tamil screenings. In the 4DX format, 691 seats are booked for Tamil screenings and 940 tickets are reserved for Hindi shows.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna travelled to Mumbai for a press meet to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule. During the event, the duo not only talked about their film but also set the stage on fire with their incredible dance moves. In a viral video, Allu Arjun and Rashmika, twinning in black outfits, can be seen dancing to the beats of the song Angaaron from Pushpa 2. The official Instagram page of the film also shared a video of this moment. The side note read, “The moment of the evening. Pushpa Raj and Srivalli dance for the #Angaaron song at the #Pushpa2IconicPressMeet.” Take a look:

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 superhit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in important roles. The project has been jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under their banners, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.