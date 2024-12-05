<i>Pushpa 2</i>: Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS Pics From Set. Bonus - Allu Arjun

It's Pushpa 2 day. Oh yes, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna film has opened to theatres today. To celebrate Pushpa 2: The Rise's release, Rashmika has shared a series of BTS pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see Rashmika, Allu Arjun and Sukumar making goofy faces for the lens. We also get a glimpse of Allu Arjun, in a saree, sharing a good laugh with Sukumar. Rashmika has also written a long note to express her emotions.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed that for her Pushpa started “way before 2021”. She said, “Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions. It's fascinating to see myself be so affected and so personally connected with this team and for a film.. never before have I ever let a film influence my emotions and today on the eve of the release I am feeling emotions I've never felt for a film before. Hmm.. where do I begin.. Pushpa started in 2021 but for me it started waaaay before that in COVID times.. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the chitoor slang to walking on the sets of Pushpa on day 1 the release of Pushpa 1 and then starting of Pushpa 2 shooting for Pushpa 2 for sooooo long.. everyday for the last 5 years talking about Pushpa.”

For director Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Sukku sir.. from the point of not knowing how to talk to him to the point where I am so so emotionally connected to him” For Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, she added, “Allu Arjun sir.. from I point of being so scared of sir to even talk to sir to searching for him in our crowded set to ask if the shot was ok..”

She continued, “Kuba sir the man of few words but the man when he smiles you know that, that shoot is freaking amazing!! Mythri movie makers my home production from the point of fighting for dates to the last day of fighting for dates haha..”

Rashmika Mandanna has also written a note for Fahadh Faasil. It read, “Fahadh sir I got to work with you for 2 days and I've heard you've created absolute magic..on my way to watch it right now. I love mythri.. they are the best! These people mean so much to me! SO MUCH TO ME! I am so proud of us! I am so proud of how we started to how we are today! Team Pushpa !! I love you! I love how hard we've worked.. I love what we've created today and I love how in sync we all are! I love it.”

She concluded, “Everyone works hard but success comes because of the people you surround yourself with. And Pushpa is the perfect example of it.”

Replying to the post, veteran actress Neena Gupta wished her “good luck”. Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in Goodbye.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 2D formats in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are also part of the film.