<i>Pushpa 2</i>: Allu Arjun On Why Fahadh Faasil AKA "FaFa" Is Missing From The Promotions: "I Wish..."

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are heavily promoting Pushpa 2 while the other star performer of the film Fahadh Faasil is missing from the action. At a pre-release event of the film in Kochi, Allu Arjun finally addressed the issue of "missing" Fahadh Faasil from the promotions. He said at the event, "For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been an iconic thing. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you all the best. I'm telling all the Keralites here, FaFa has rocked the show in Pushpa 2 and he will make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

Rashmika Mandanna also thanked fans in Kochi. Sharing the photos, Rashmika wrote, "Hey guys. Today I am in Kochi. And coming to Kochi always makes my heart so happy happy. Thank you my loves.. your love feels so pure and nice and I get engulfed in it fully. Always. Thank you so much for always loving me this way and supporting me this way. I love you. I promise you Pushpa 2 on Dec 5th is not going to disappoint you at all." Take a look:

The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago. Pushpa, a small-town red sandalwood smuggler has expanded his horizon. He's now "international" and his nemesis SP Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) won't stop at anything until he teaches him a lesson. But Pushpa (as the name suggests) is not delicate as a flower. He can spread like wild fire and he won't compromise with his principles. The trailer is an eulogy for Pushpa the character, Pushpa the brand and everything that Pushpa breathes for. Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun says, he will never let go of his dues no matter what price he has to pay for that.

The USP of this installment is an epic showdown between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh. They will confront each other on land, in water, in the jungle and will not leave an inch to each other on the battle ground. The trailer also shows snippets of local rituals, traditions and a lot of swag and style which is synonymous with Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. It's the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.