<i>Pushpa 2 </i> Song </i>Kissik</i>: Allu Arjun And Sreeleela Put Their Dance Shoes On

The makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled the party number from the film, titled Kissik, on Sunday. The lyrical video of the song features Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun and dancing queen Sreeleela. The powerful duo set the dance floor on fire with their killer moves and enchanting expressions. The song will surely remind you Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Pushpa: The Rise) which became a national rage. The lyrical video seamlessly weaves the BTS scenes with the film sequences. In the BTS shots, Allu Arjun and Sreeleela can be seen interacting with the crew. The song has been sung by Lothika and Sublahshini and the lyrics are by Raqueeb Alam. DSP has composed the music of the song. Take a look:

The much-awaited trailer of the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise was unveiled last week. Pushpa, a small-town red sandalwood smuggler has expanded his horizon. He's now "international" and his nemesis SP Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) won't stop at anything until he teaches him a lesson. But Pushpa (as the name suggests) is not delicate as a flower. He can spread like wild fire and he won't compromise with his principles. The trailer is an eulogy for Pushpa the character, Pushpa the brand and everything that Pushpa breathes for. Pushpa AKA Allu Arjun says, he will never let go of his dues no matter what price he has to pay for that.

The trailer also shares glimpses of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's (Srivalli's) romantic track. Srivalli is his wife now. The world bends its head before Pushpa while he can't say a single word against his wife. But the USP of this installment is an epic showdown between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh. The trailer also shows snippets of local rituals, traditions and a lot of swag and style which is synonymous with Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil.