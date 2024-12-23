Advertisement

Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Predicts A National Award For Ram Charan In Game Changer

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar predicts a National Award win for Ram Charan for his performance in Game Changer

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Pushpa 2</i> Director Sukumar Predicts A National Award For Ram Charan In <i>Game Changer</i>
Instagram/Ram Charan

Post the phenomenal success of RRR, all eyes have been on Ram Charan for his next big spectacle on the big screen.

His next action-entertainer is Game Changer where he'll be seen alongside Kiara Advani

The film had a mega pre-release event recently in Dallas, US where Sukumar, director of Pushpa 2 was also present.

The ace director who's currently riding high on the success of his latest release, extended his heartfelt wishes for the success of Game Changer. He also predicted that Ram Charan will most likely win a National Award for it.

Have a look here:

He further mentioned, "I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi Sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. The first half was awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me."

Further elaborating on how impressed he was with Charan's performance in the film, he said, "But, the way he essayed emotions in the film's climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it."

That Ram Charan enjoys a massive fanbase globally does not come as a surprise. The actor walked into a filled auditorium at the Dallas event.

Have a look here:

He was greeted with a thunderous cheering and the event was a mega success. He also shook a leg to the chartbusters from the film that has been making waves online.

The film is directed by Shankar and is slated to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ram Charan, Game Changer, Sukumar
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com