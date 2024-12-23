<i>Pushpa 2</i> Director Sukumar Predicts A National Award For Ram Charan In <i>Game Changer</i>

Post the phenomenal success of RRR, all eyes have been on Ram Charan for his next big spectacle on the big screen.

His next action-entertainer is Game Changer where he'll be seen alongside Kiara Advani.

The film had a mega pre-release event recently in Dallas, US where Sukumar, director of Pushpa 2 was also present.

The ace director who's currently riding high on the success of his latest release, extended his heartfelt wishes for the success of Game Changer. He also predicted that Ram Charan will most likely win a National Award for it.

Have a look here:

Global star ram charan game changer movie sukumar speech block buster ata national award 🏆 pakkaga ata pic.twitter.com/Za5l15fY3n — YAKKALA ANAND KUMAR (@YakkalaAnand) December 22, 2024

He further mentioned, "I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi Sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. The first half was awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me."

Further elaborating on how impressed he was with Charan's performance in the film, he said, "But, the way he essayed emotions in the film's climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it."

That Ram Charan enjoys a massive fanbase globally does not come as a surprise. The actor walked into a filled auditorium at the Dallas event.

Have a look here:

He was greeted with a thunderous cheering and the event was a mega success. He also shook a leg to the chartbusters from the film that has been making waves online.

The film is directed by Shankar and is slated to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.