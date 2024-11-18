Kiara Advani's Latest Post Is A Cultural Nod To Sindhis

Kiara Advani has not forgotten her Sindhi roots. How do we know? Well, her latest social media entry stands as crystal-clear proof. On Monday (November 18), Kiara posted a mirror selfie from the washroom on her Instagram Stories. She held a golden toothbrush in her hand. The actress was dressed in an oversized white T-shirt. Along with the post, Kiara penned a witty caption that read, “Tell me you're a Sindhi without telling me you're a Sindhi.” FYI: Sindhis are known for their love for all things flashy and Kiara's shiny, golden toothbrush fits the bill perfectly. Through her post, the actress gave a fun nod to the cultural stereotype.

A few days ago, Kiara Advani turned heads after she appeared on the red carpet for the launch of a beauty brand in Mumbai. Other attendees from the night were Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput. Kiara looked like a vision in a red blazer dress that came with giant rose motifs. She posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring her fiery avatar. Take a look:

Workwise, Kiara Advani will next be seen in director S Shankar's Game Changer. On November 16, the makers unveiled the film's much-anticipated teaser at a special event in Lucknow. The event was attended by Game Changer's lead cast including Kiara and Ram Charan, alongside the director and the film's producer Dil Raju. The teaser showcases Ram Charan playing the role of a police officer who navigates a high-stakes government rank while battling corruption.

The teaser captures Ram Charan's transition from his academic life where he prepares for the UPSC exams to high-octane action sequences. "I am unpredictable,” he says in the video. There are only brief glimpses of Kiara Advani, with her character mostly wrapped in mystery.

Before that, Kiara Advani's first look poster from Game Changer created quite the buzz. In the poster, the actress looks breathtaking in a mermaid-themed blue gown, embellished with beads. “The magic of Global Star Ram Charan and the beautiful Kiara Advani,” read the side note.

Here's another intense poster of Ram Charan from Game Changer.

Game Changer will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2025. Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Nassar and Srikanth are also a part of the project.