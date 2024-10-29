Pulkit Samrat's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For His "Drama Queen" Wife Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one Bollywood power couple who leave us gushing with their lovey-dovey social media entries. So it was not a surprise when Pulkit dropped a slew of romantic pictures on Instagram on the occasion of his wife's 34th birthday today. From their travel escapades to a few unseen glimpses from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities, the snaps screamed adorable from a mile and a half away. Along with the post, Pulkit penned a heartwarming note for his ladylove. It read, “Happy Birthday Drama Queen. Kriti Kharbanda. From sun-up “good mornings” to late-night “why are you still awake” looks, you're the best version of me and the reason I've got my act (mostly) together. With you, life's like a movie with all the best angles, no filters needed. Here's to your beauty, chaos, laughter, and some inside jokes that no one else will ever understand. Forever spinning in your orbit.” Cute, did we hear?

Pulkit Samrat also re-shared the photo album on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a black and white picture from the carousel he wrote, “Happy B'day drama queen. At your service.” The snap showcased Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda twinning in white bathrobes. Like a doting husband, Pulkit poured tea from a kettle to his partner's cup.

In a separate Instagram Story, Pulkit Samrat uploaded a short video where he was seen sitting with Kriti Kharbanda upon a rock against the background of a gushing waterfall. Their sun-kissed faces and beaming smiles had us going gaga. “Happy birthday love,” wished the actor.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year. Kriti shared lovely photos from the rituals on Instagram. A part of her note read, “Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth is one of them. Every Karwachauth, I would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channel, dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi.”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15 this year.