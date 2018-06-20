Progress Report Of Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Upcoming Film Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's untitled film focuses on modern day urban relationships

Actress Rakul Preet Singh at a recent event revealed that the shooting of her forthcoming film, in which she stars opposite Ajay Devgn, is half way through. She told news agency IANS: "We are 50 per cent through the film, so the audience will be able to see the film really soon and then I have bunch of south Indian films. I am working on three Tamil films and one Telugu film." Rakul Preet Singh also talked about the untitled film and her revealed that the film is an "urban rom-com" and also talked about her other upcoming projects. "Right now in the Hindi film industry, I am working on a film with Ajay Devgn sir. It is an urban rom-com and it is being produced by Luv Ranjan sir," IANS quoted her as saying.Apart from Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, the untitled film also features Tabu. The film will deal with the subject of urban relationships in contemporary times. Directed by Akiv Ali, the film has extensively been shot in Himachal Pradesh and is slated to release in October this year. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan's Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.During an interview with Times Of India in January this year, Luv Ranjan revealed that the former Miss India will be seen portraying the role of a confident girl, living in a city. "Rakul exudes wonderful energy. It didn't take us long to bring her on board because her natural persona fits the character to the tee," Mr Ranjan said. Rakul Preet Singh is a model-turned actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan and was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher.(With inputs from IANS)