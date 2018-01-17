Rakul Preet Singh Trends For Her New Film With Ajay Devgn, Tabu. Details Here

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently prepping for the release of Aiyaary, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, will be Ajay Devgn's heroine in a romantic comedy co-produced by Luv Ranjan, The Times Of India reports. The untitled film also stars Tabu and is expected to go on floors soon. "Rakul exudes wonderful energy. It didn't take us long to bring her on board because her natural persona fits the character to the tee," Mr Ranjan told TOI. She will portray the role of a confident girl, living in a city. Luv Ranjan, who is also the writer of the film is best-known for directing the comedy franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Rakul also shared the news report on Instagram and wrote, "So excited to be sharing this announcement with all of you. Can't wait to start."
Bhushan Kumar, who is also producing this Akiv Ali-directed untitled film told TOI, "Rakul made her debut with our earlier production, Yaariyan. She is a great performer and her strong foothold in the south films made her our perfect choice. We also enjoy a great association with Luv and Ajay, and are delighted to take these relationships forward." Yaariyan, her debut film, was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar's wife.
TOI, "Ajay (Devgn) is a friend and I also know the remaining cast, and working with friends is always wonderful." The rom-com will be Tabu and Ajay Devgn's fifth project together.
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's film is slated to release this year on October 19, during Dussehra.