Aiyaary's Lae Dooba: Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet's Old School Romance Have you heard Lae Dooba yet?

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in Lae Dooba. (Image courtesy: YouTube ) New Delhi: Highlights The new song from Aiyaary is out Lae Dooba is all about Rakul Preet and Sidharth Malhotra's romance Aiyaary also features Manoj Bajpayee Aiyaary is out. The song titled Lae Dooba is your ticket to time travel to the past. The song, which features Rakul Preet and Sidharth, showcases the love brewing between major Jai Bakshi (played by Sidharth) and Rakul. The song will remind you of the old school romance and songs like Pehla Nasha. The lyrics of the song are written by Manoj Muntashir while Lae Dooba is composed by Rochak Kohli. With Sunidhi Chauhan's melodious voice, the song will surely become one of your favourite romantic songs. Heard Lae Dooba from Aiyaary yet?





Rakul Preet made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan and will now star in Aiyaary. Unlike the trailer of the film, in which Sidharth featured as an army officer on a secret mission, in Lae Dooba, Sidharth won our hearts with his cute smile.



Aiyaary, set in Delhi, London and Kashmir, revolves around two strong-minded army officers with different views, yet right in their own ways. It is a real-life story based on the relationship between a mentor and a protege.



Of the film and co-star Sidharth, Manoj earlier told news agency IANS: "Sidharth is a great guy to work with and a great guy to know. We kind of developed some kind of fantastic bond while working for Aiyaary," Manoj told IANS over phone from Mumbai. Talking about the film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, Manoj described it as a "great script". "It is one of the best scripts I have been a part of. It's a story based on true events. It's about military intelligence and the people working for it."





Aiyaary will hit the screens next year on Republic Day.



(With IANS inputs)



