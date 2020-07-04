Priyanka Chopra's 'Teenage Dream Came True' When Saroj Khan Choreographed Her In Agneepath

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the song Gun Gun Guna Re. (courtesy: YouTube )

Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan in her Twitter post. The actress stated that her "teenage dream came true" when she got the chance to work with Saroj Khan, who choreographed her in the song Gun Gun Guna Re from her film Agneepath, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and late actor Rishi Kapoor. "Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people. To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion and passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... RIP Saroj Khan," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra's Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan, in his eulogy for Saroj Khan, wrote: "Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. RIP. There will never be another like you."

Sanjay Dutt, who starred as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, posted a throwback picture with the late choreographer and wrote: "This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship and worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti."

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.