Priyanka Chopra's Quantico 3 Airs In April. Enough Said

This is why Priyanka Chopra has such a busy roster. Within days of the actress' return to New York, arrives the announcement that Quantico season 3 is premiering on ABC on April 26. "And She's back... Can't wait to share this with you! #April26 #QuanticoSeason3 #TheReturnOfAlexParrish (sic)," Instagrammed Priyanka, who headlines the American TV show as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish. Priyanka joined the sets of Quantico last week and has been updating her Instagram with 'planefies' and 'carfies' on her way to sets. Priyanka has also been posting about how her work life looks like: "And I'm back.. 3 am landings.. 6 am shoots.. a story in the life of.. me.." she wrote on Instagram.
Priyanka followed these up with the big announcement about Alex Parrish's arrival. Take a look.
However, it's not just all work and no play for Priyanka Chopra, especially with her Quantico crew around. She hung out with Quantico co-stars in between shoots and shared this photo on Instagram. Here's Priyanka chilling with show regulars Jake McLaughlin and Russell Tovey, and also Alan Powell, who joined the show this season. "Three dudes and a chick walk into a bar ... we lunched... we laughed ... we went back to work," she Instagrammed the photo.
It's not just Quantico that's been keeping Priyanka busy in the Big Apple. She is also awaiting the release of two more Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She's yet to announce her next Bollywood project.