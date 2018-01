Priyanka Chopra Shrugs Off Winter Chills In Style For Quantico. See Pics

Highlights Priyanka took a Christmas break and travelled to India The third season of Quantico will air soon Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood film yet

Homegirl Priyanka Chopra is back in New York and she wasted no time to return to the sets of her television show- even in sub-zero temperature. New pictures from the sets ofshow Priyanka dressed in an all-black outfit (those boots are a must have) shrugging off the winter chills like a pro. On her Instagram stories she shared videos of windy New York streets which she's battling to stay on schedule for her show. Take a look at pictures of Priyanka from the sets ofin New York:Here's a picture of Priyanka Chopra getting ready for the shoot:made Priyanka Chopra a household name in the US. The ratings of the last season ofdipped slightly but the show will be back soon for the third season.Priyanka Chopra took a short break during Christmas and returned to India briefly before taking off for a vacation with her family to London . In India, Priyanka attended and performed at an award show, attended Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception and caught up with her colleagues. But Priyanka just did not say the golden words all Indian fans wanted to hear - her next Bollywood film. Priyanka is a busy star - she is already filmingseason 3 and is awaiting the release of two Hollywood filmsandAs of now Priyanka is contributing to Indian cinema by producing several regional films. Her last film as producer was Sikkimese filmwhile her first project - Marathi film- won a couple of National Awards.