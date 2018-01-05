Priyanka Chopra Shrugs Off Winter Chills In Style For Quantico. See Pics

Homegirl Priyanka Chopra is back in New York and she wasted no time to return to the sets of her television show Quantico - even in sub-zero temperature. New pictures from the sets of Quantico show Priyanka dressed in an all-black outfit (those boots are a must have) shrugging off the winter chills like a pro. On her Instagram stories she shared videos of windy New York streets which she's battling to stay on schedule for her show. Take a look at pictures of Priyanka from the sets of Quantico in New York:
Here's a picture of Priyanka Chopra getting ready for the shoot:
Quantico made Priyanka Chopra a household name in the US. The ratings of the last season of Quantico dipped slightly but the show will be back soon for the third season.
Priyanka Chopra took a short break during Christmas and returned to India briefly before taking off for a vacation with her family to London. In India, Priyanka attended and performed at an award show, attended Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception and caught up with her colleagues. But Priyanka just did not say the golden words all Indian fans wanted to hear - her next Bollywood film.
Priyanka is a busy star - she is already filming Quantico season 3 and is awaiting the release of two Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.
As of now Priyanka is contributing to Indian cinema by producing several regional films. Her last film as producer was Sikkimese film Pahuna while her first project - Marathi film Ventilator - won a couple of National Awards.