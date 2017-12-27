Priyanka Chopra: Men Also Go Through Casting Couch Priyanka Chopra also talked about the Harvey Weinstein's of Hollywood and Bollywood at a different event

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is arguably one of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry, says that men can also face casting couch, reports news agency IANS. Priyanka visited the sets of, a reality show judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, where she said: "Men also go through casting couch," to which show host Rithvik Dhanjani added: "It's the lower level people who want to take advantage of the struggling newcomers. Big directors and producers never do such things." On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Hollywood film, attended the Penguin Annual Lecture event, where in conversation with NDTV's Sonia Singh she briefly talked about the Harvey Weinsteins' of Hollywood and Bollywood. "I am very feisty, so people get scared... but I have had situations where I have been thrown out of films."At the event, Priyanka talked about pay disparity, Hollywood films,actress Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry and more.Priyanka Chopra arrived in India only recently and since then she's been on her toes hopping into one flight after another. She was Delhi for a UNICEF event and the aforementioned Penguin Annual Lecture. She returned to Mumbai in time to attend Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception Priyanka Chopra will soon return to the US, where she has become a semi-permanent resident of sorts. She will complete filming the third season ofand will also be seen in Hollywood films -andPriyanka Chopra hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet. She was last seen in 2016's(With inputs from IANS)