Priyanka Chopra's Orb Dress Sparks Meme Fest. Her Reaction

Priyanka Chopra is such a sport. The 38-year-old actress wore an orb dress by Halpern Studio recently, which started a meme fest on the Internet. Priyanka joined in and had a good laugh, each meme at a time. She also shared some of her favourite ones on Twitter, adding a reaction for each of them on her Instagram stories. In the memes, Priyanka, wearing the quirky orb dress, was compared to things ranging from fire crackers and types of puffer fish to Pokemons and hot air balloons. Virat Kohli was also dragged into one of the memes while one user summed up Priyanka's outfit in these words: "When mom says: 'Boriya bistar samet aur nikal ja yahaan se'."

"This is too much," Priyanka wrote in one of her Instagram stories while sharing more memes, she added: "They just keep getting better." She wrapped the meme fest on Instagram with these words: "Thanks for making my day guys."

Take a look at some of the memes which make Priyanka Chopra roll on the floor, laughing:

Netizens got a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's orb dress in the fashion video she posted recently, featuring an ROFL conversation with Tika. For the uninitiated, Tika is the Montreal-based fashion icon, who has taken the Internet by storm with her style. Here's what we are talking about:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest stars - she recently launched her memoir Unfinished. She was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. Priyanka also had a new Hollywood release in We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London where she travelled for the shooting schedule of her new movie Text For You but her stay got extended because of UK's third lockdown.