Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Spills Beauty Secrets Ahead Of Wedding To Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's make-up artist Pati Dubroff talked about the actress' bold decisions while choosing her make-up style in an interview to Refinery29. From her uninhibited use of colours to tricky eyebrow game, Priyanka Chopra definitely knows which make-up style suits her best. Ahead of her wedding to singer Nick Jonas, Pati Dubroff, who worked with Priyanka for several international appearances (twice for the Met Gala and also the royal wedding), revealed what makes her so stylish. We hope they collaborate for her wedding as well because Priyanka Chopra confidently pulls off Pati Dubroff's artistry, making head-turning entry each time. Apart from Priyanka, Pati Dubroff has worked with prominent personalities like Amanda Seyfried, Eva Mendes and Margot Robbie.

"For big events, I hopefully have weeks to plan ahead. I think about the actress I'm working with, the vibe of the gown, and the mood they're going for. For the 2017 Met Gala, I knew Priyanka would be wearing this giant custom trench gown from Ralph Lauren, and I kept seeing images of rainstorms, sandstorms, and lightning. So, I made a mood board of all those images," Pati Dubroff told Refinery29.

Priyanka Chopra had set the Met Gala 2017 red carpet on fire as she arrived in a Ralph Lauren trench coat-style gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore it with black boots and oh boy, she just killed it. It was at the same event where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance.

Take a look at Priyanka's Met Gala 2017 look.

"Glitter makes everything better," is how Pati Dubroff describes Priyanka's this year's Met Gala appearance to Refinery29. Priyanka scored a perfect 10 for staying true to the theme - "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." She walked the red carpet at in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown accessorised with a bejeweled hood.

"For this year's Met Gala, I wanted to complement the gold bodice and headpiece Priyanka would be wearing on the red carpet. So, I went over to the Lemonhead offices and created a custom glitter that brought out all the colors you otherwise wouldn't notice in the gown," Pati Dubroff told Refinery29.

Now, let's decode Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding make-up. She was dressed in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo, paired with a classy hat.

"If anyone's face can handle color, it's Priyanka. She definitely likes to play when it comes to her make-up. When appropriate, we'll go there, like for the royal wedding," Pati Dubroff told Refinery29.

Pati Dubroff also added that Priyanka's eyebrows are "definitely epic" and she "understands how the subtle alteration of the shape can change the whole mood of the face."

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, are reportedly marrying in December in India. A Christian wedding will apparently be held on December 1, followed by a wedding as per Hindu traditions.