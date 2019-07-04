Priyanka Chopra's Leg Is In Focus Again. See Pic From Sophie Turner's Wedding Rehearsal

Priyanka Chopra at Sophie's rehearsal dinner (courtesy priyankaonline)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dropped their first official wedding photo but umm... sorry guys, Priyanka Chopra is still stealing the trends scene. A photo of the 36-year-old actress from Sophie Turner's wedding dinner made it to fan-clubs recently and oh boy, does she look stunning. While Sophie and Joe painted the French region of Provence red in matching outfits, white was the strict dress code for friends and family. Priyanka opted for a thigh-high slit gown by Honayda couture and styled it with wine-brown lips, wavy hair and sparkling earrings. In the new viral photo, Priyanka, barefoot, can be seen posing with a fellow guest on the stairs of Chateau de Tourreau, where Sophie and Joe married.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Priyanka Chopra's sultry leg show reminds us of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie's statement making right leg at the Oscars 2012 - her killer look in a black thigh-high slit Atelier Versace ensemble even launched the Twitter account @AngiesRightLeg, which had myriad followers.

Angelina Jolie's strong leg show game at the Oscars (courtesy AFP)

Every now and then, Priyanka's legs make the headlines. Two years ago, she was trolled for wearing a knee-baring dress to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. Refusing to be shamed for her choice of outfit, Priyanka revealed in tongue-in-cheek style that she got it from her Mama and posted this photo with mom Madhu Chopra.

In the recent past, Priyanka went to the Chasing Happiness premiere in a Galia Lahav dress with a mesh bodice underneath that showed off much of her left leg.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who remained strictly guarded about their wedding photos, got married (for the second time) on June 30 and shared their first official wedding shot on Thursday. "Mr and Mrs Jonas" - they posted the same photo with identical captions.

Back to Priyanka Chopra now - she had three outfit changes during Sophie Turner's wedding weekend. For the pre-wedding party, Priyanka opted for another Honayda as she stepped out in a metallic buttoned down dress.

Like we said, she repeated the Saudi-based designer for her rehearsal dinner outfit. Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams also turned up in white.

For the wedding day, Priyanka Chopra switched up her fashion game altogether as she turned heads in a baby pink Sabyasachi saree, styled with traditionally with matching flowers in her hair. Once a desi girl, always a desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra's sartorial choices have been the talk of the town this year - starting with her Met Gala outfit and then continuing with her Sabyasachi saree at a US wedding.

