Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Marries Rakshit Kejriwal In Jaipur. Pics Inside

Meera shared this image. (courtesy: MeeraChopra)

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra married businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in the presence of family and friends today in Jaipur. The new bride shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. In the pictures shared, Meera and Rakshit can be seen posing happily for the cameras. In one picture, we can see flower petals being showered on the newlyweds. There are a few images from the varmala ceremony as well. In another click, the happy bride can be seen laughing her heart out. Sharing the pictures, Meera wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath." She added the hashtag #Mera. Actor Barkha Sengupta wrote, Congratulations girl .... Wishing both of u love and happiness @meerachopra." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Meera shared a few details about her wedding. While keeping details about the groom under wraps, Meera simply mentioned, "He is a boy." The actress revealed that it would be a "classic, typical, Hindu" ceremony. Meera also revealed that there wouldn't be any functions in Mumbai. When asked about inviting Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, to the wedding, Meera responded, "Of course, they will be invited. Agar free honge, to ayenge. [They will come if they are free.]"

Meera Chopra is the daughter of Sudesh Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra's father, Ashok Chopra. Meera Chopra was last seen in the Zee5 film Safed. She shared screen space with Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. Before that, the actress starred in Ajay Bahl's Section 375.



