Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Greeting For Sister-In-Law Danielle Is A Grammy Throwback

Priyanka and Danielle at the Grammys this year (courtesy: daniellejonas)

Highlights Priyanka wished Danielle on her birthday with a cute pic

The pic is from this year's Grammys

Nick Jonas also shared a birthday greeting for Danielle

Priyanka Chopra had the cutest birthday wish for sister-in-law Danielle, who is the wife of Nick Jonas' brother Kevin. Priyanka picked out one of her favourite photos of herself posing with Danielle and guess where's it from? That would be the Grammy Awards held earlier this year, when Priyanka and Danielle had quite a bit of a photoshoot of their own. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Priyanka dedicated this little birthday note to Danielle: "Happy birthday, Danielle. Wish you love and happiness always." Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also had something to share for Danielle. In an Instagram story, he wished Danielle with this message and a photo from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding: "Happy birthday, Danielle. Miss you guys so much." Priyanka and Nick are currently living in Los Angeles together.

Take a look at how Priyanka and Nick made Danielle Jonas' birthday special.

Meanwhile, here's the "Disney princess moment at the Grammys" we were talking about. While Priyanka's Ralph and Russo ensemble with a plunging neckline turned out to be the talk of the hour, Danielle was stunning her own way, in a metallic off-shoulder dress with a long train.

Danielle also received an adorable birthday wish from husband Kevin Jonas, who wrote: "How did I get so lucky." Danielle was wished by Joe Jonas and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

Priyanka Chopra and Danielle, along with Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner, have featured in the Jonas Brothers' music videos What A Man Gotta Do and Sucker.