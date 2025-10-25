Priyanka Chopra's Beach Holiday Dump Features Loved-Up Pics With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently enjoying a beach holiday, treated her fans to some fun selfies. Clad in colourful outfits and enjoying her moment, the last picture in the carousel featured her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

The Instagram carousel had some stunning selfies of the diva. In one, she wore a floral-printed outfit, while in another, she dazzled in a black dress.

She captioned it, "Not me pretending this wasn't take #37."

Have a look here:

Priyanka Chopra's Recent Diwali Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated Diwali in London. In a candid conversation with British Vogue, the actor opened up about her love for the festival, the traditions she has introduced to her friends abroad, and the Bollywood film she recommends to first-time viewers.

Diwali Traditions And Festive Joy

Priyanka also reflected on what makes Diwali special for her, saying it symbolises unity and hope.

"It marks the coming together of friends, family, food, and laughter. Also, just the joy of hope, as this festival is the victory of good over evil. In a world where everything is a little strange and tumultuous, I feel it gives me a lot of solace," she explained.

Sharing her desi traditions with friends abroad, Priyanka added, "I have a really beautiful mandir (temple) in my house, and we do pujas, especially on Diwali. A lot of my non-Desi friends join me for those pujas. Also clothes... I give a lot of Indian clothing as gifts to a lot of my friends. Achar﻿ is something that I recently introduced to many of my friends."

In A Nutshell

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying a holiday with Nick Jonas. She shared some lovely pictures from the same on her Instagram.

