Priyanka Chopra's "April So Far" Summed Up: Catch Up With Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Walks With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry needs your attention. The actress has documented her April diaries, featuring a fun family trip to New York City. Bonus: Adorable snaps of Malti Marie Jonas.

On Monday (April 14), Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures and a couple of videos on Instagram. The album opens to Priyanka's sun-kissed selfie. She is sporting a “See I'm smiling” emblazoned cap.

Malti Marie Jonas steals the show in the next few slides. She runs gleefully in a corridor wearing a cute green dress. Do not miss those fairy wings attached to her back. Her chic hairstyle deserves a special mention. In another shot, Maltie sits near an oven, watching cookies being baked.

Next, there is a lovely group photo from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' double date night with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Pataudi. Sophie Choudry was also a part of the joyous session.

FYI: Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are speculated to appear together in Krrish 4.

From strolling by a lake to roaming the streets and relishing delish meals, the carousel offers a peek into Priyanka Chopra's downtime with her loved ones. The global icon also enjoyed the Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her.

Matie, sitting on a park bench and slurping on a chocolate and sugar-frosted ice cream, will undoubtedly melt your heart. The album ends with a hotel room view. A framed poster of Priyanka Chopra's 2015 thriller series Quantico is attached to the wall.

The side note read, “April so far.”

Not too long ago, Priyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas' Broadway show The Last Five Years. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were in attendance too.

After watching the musical, Hrithik Roshan dropped a million-dollar picture on Instagram featuring Saba Azad, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and his co-star Adrienne Warren. All of them were smiling beamingly for the lens.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled film SSMB29. She also has two Hollywood projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, lined up in her kitty.