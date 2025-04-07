At <i>The Last Five Years'</i> Opening Night, Nick Jonas's Plus One Was Priyanka Chopra (Obviously)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas – can this couple get any more adorable? The duo recently attended the Broadway opening of Nick's show, The Last Five Years, in New York City.

All eyes were on them as they walked the red carpet, and the shutterbugs wasted no time capturing their picture-perfect moments. With the spotlight on them, Priyanka and Nick served major couple goals.

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a sleeveless halter top paired with a knee-length pencil skirt. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, matching bracelets and silver pumps.

Nick Jonas complemented his wife by looking dapper in a pinstripe suit, which he styled with a white T-shirt and black shoes.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted out and about in New York City. The couple were seen enjoying lunch at a restaurant before taking a leisurely stroll down the street, with Priyanka adorably wrapping her hand around Nick's elbow.

The lovebirds were seen holding their to-go drinks, looking relaxed and happy.

Nick kept it casual in a black sweatshirt paired with shorts, while Priyanka looked effortlessly chic in a printed top, baggy denim pants and a stylish blazer.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

Coming back to the musical, The Last Five Years tells the story of a relationship falling apart between a struggling actress named Cathy and a rising author named Jamie. What makes the narrative unique is its structure – Cathy's story unfolds in reverse, starting from the end of their marriage, while Jamie's is told chronologically, beginning with the start of their romance.

Directed by Whitney White, the production features Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. She also has The Bluff, Heads of State and Citadel Season 2 in her kitty.