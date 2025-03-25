Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Has A New Nickname For The Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas recently shared some heartwarming details about his relationship with his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The singer revealed that while she has some awareness of his fame, it does not hold any significance for her.

In an interview with People at JonasCon, Nick said, "The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all."

He added, "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me. That means more to me than anything else, is that time with her and just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.”

Nick Jonas shared that his daughter is somewhat aware of his and his band's popularity.

"My daughter is somewhat aware. I think I played her the new single the other day," he said.

Revealing Malti's nickname for his uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas, Nick said, "She looked at the cover art, and she was like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Kevy and Uncle Go.' I said, 'Ya, we are in a band, it's called the Jonas Brothers.' She said, 'The Donut Brothers'."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently made his Broadway debut in the production titled The Last Five Years. Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical also featured Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.