Priyanka Chopra's Reunion With Daughter Malti Marie Is Love, Actually. See Pic

Priyanka Chopra has finally reunited with her daughter Malti Marie after spending time apart while filming her upcoming project SSMB29 across various locations in India.

The actress recently shared a photo with her little one on Instagram and it's all things adorable. The caption read, "Home." The image shows the mother-daughter duo sharing a tender moment.

Priyanka is dressed in an all-black outfit while little Malti wears a floral dress as they gaze affectionately at each other.

Just days before the reunion, Priyanka had been exploring Jaipur and documenting her experience in the Pink City through various social media posts on Instagram, though the specific reason for her visit remains unclear.

Priyanka and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. The child's name holds special significance, with "Malti" being the middle name of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, while "Marie" honors Nick's mother's middle name. The couple married in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Professionally, Priyanka's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The team has been shooting in several locations, including Telangana and Odisha.

Additionally, she has roles in forthcoming films The Bluff and Heads Of State, though release dates for these projects have not yet been announced.