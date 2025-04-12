Amid <i>Krrish 4</i> Buzz, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas And Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Double Date Night In New York. See Pic

Amid swirling speculations around Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan has added more fuel to the fire by posting a photo from his meeting with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The picture, taken during their visit to Nick's Broadway musical The Last Five Years, also features Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad and Nick's co-star Adrienne Warren. All five are seen flashing wide smiles in coordinated black outfits.

The caption read, "We went in thinking it'll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food."

Both Priyanka and Hrithik attended Nick Jonas' Broadway show on Wednesday, and during a meet-and-greet the next day, the latter commented, "Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. We were watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing. It's called The Last Five Years. If you haven't seen it, you must see it."

While the real reason for their gathering remains under wraps, fans are speculating whether this could hint at Priyanka's possible return in the next chapter of the Krrish saga.

Hrithik is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, taking over the reins from his father Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the previous three films - Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly discussing which characters from the earlier installments might make a comeback.

Priyanka and Hrithik, who shared screen space in Krrish and Krrish 3, were a much-loved on-screen pair. The 2006 installment introduced Hrithik's character Krishna as the son of Rohit Mehra from Koi Mil Gaya.