Priyanka Chopra Spent Her Friday With Daughter Malti Marie Like This

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is giving us all the mother-daughter feels. The actress shared an adorable selfie with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and it's absolutely heartwarming.

In the snap, Priyanka Chopra is flashing her signature smile while little Malti peacefully sits in her lap. Even with just a partial view of her face, Malti has the internet swooning.

And, let us not miss Priyanka's no-makeup look setting skincare goals.

In the caption, Priyanka Chopra kept it simple by writing, "Fridays like this.” The actress also added a red heart to the caption.

Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to share precious moments with her daughter, Malti Marie, on Instagram. Just a few days ago, after some time apart while filming SSMB29 in various locations across India, Priyanka reunited with her little one.

The actress posted a photo with Malti, and it was just too cute. The caption simply read, "Home." In the picture, the mother-daughter duo was sharing a sweet moment.

Priyanka was rocking an all-black outfit, while little Malti looked adorable in a floral dress. The duo was gazing at each other with affection. Click here to check out the image.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 through surrogacy. The name they chose for their little one carries deep meaning – "Malti" is the middle name of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, and "Marie" is a tribute to Nick's mother Denise Jonas' middle name.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects lined up. She is set to appear in the highly anticipated SSMB29, directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli. The project features Mahesh Babu as the male lead.

Besides that, Priyanka has roles in The Bluff and Heads of State, though the release dates for these films are still under wraps.