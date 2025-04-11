Hrithik Roshan Meets Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Amid <i>Krrish 4</i> Cast Rumours

Do not call yourself a Hrithik Roshan fan if you have not heard the buzz around the Krrish 4 cast. While excitement continues to skyrocket among fans, Hrithik recently caught up with his Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Currently in the US celebrating 25 glorious years in the film industry, Hrithik opened up about the meet-up during an event.

In a viral video doing the rounds online, Hrithik can be heard saying, “Last night, I was with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. We were watching his Broadway show, which is, by the way, brilliant. He was absolutely amazing. It's called The Last Five Years. If you haven't seen it, you must see it.”

A fan page dropped the video on Instagram with the caption, “In today's meet and greet with Hrithik Roshan, he said that last night (April 09) went with Priyanka to Nick's play The Last Five Years.”

Hrithik Roshan is all set to wear the director's hat for the first time with Krrish 4. Word is, he will be playing not one, not two, but three roles in the film – Rohit (father), Krrish (superhero) and the villain.

The film is expected to dive deep into time travel territory and will be loaded with next-level tech and visual effects. And if the buzz is true, the storyline is inspired by global blockbusters like Infinity War and Endgame.

According to a report by India Today, Krrish 4 is bringing back some familiar faces. Get ready to see Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi and the legendary Rekha return to the franchise.

The Krrish franchise began with Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003, where Hrithik Roshan's character Rohit, an innocent man with extraordinary abilities, became a fan favourite.

The story then took off in 2006 with Krrish, where Rohit's son, Krishna, fully embraces his powers and becomes a full-fledged superhero. Fast forward to 2013, Krrish 3 brought even bigger action and intense supervillains into the mix.

There is no official confirmation regarding the release date of Krrish 4 yet.