Priyanka Chopra's Anniversary Wish For Her In-Laws Denise And Kevin Jonas Sr Is Too Cute

Priyanka Chopra shared super cute anniversary greetings for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas and father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a happy picture, in which she can be seen posing with husband Nick Jonas and his parents and she wrote in her caption, "Wishing you endless love and happiness on your anniversary." She shared a separate picture, in which she can be seen hugging mother-in-law Denise Jonas and she wrote, "Angel." See the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra also wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas on his birthday. She wrote in her Instagram story, "Happy birthday Joe. Wishing you the best of everything. Loads of love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra dropped a photo from Nick Jonas' concert at the Yankee Stadium. The actress can be seen clicking Nick's photo on her phone and she captioned it. "All eyes on you, Nick Jonas."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.