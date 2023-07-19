Inside Video: Priyanka Chopra's Adorable 'Birthday Dance' Made Us So Happy

Still from a video shared by Team Priyanka.(Courtesy: team_pc_r)

This video of Priyanka Chopra, doing a happy dance, might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Priyanka Chopra rang in her 41st birthday on July 18 in presence of friends and family. Now, a day after the celebrations, the global star's team has uploaded an adorable inside video of the actress doing a little dance while her close ones cheered on. In the short clip, the birthday girl was seen wearing a black jumpsuit which she paired with a white tank top. The actress completed her birthday look by putting the happy birthday sticker on her bun. The text on the video read “happy birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so happy to be able to celebrate you. To many more omelet nights and ‘pause' days.”

Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra's team captioned the post, “The most adorable birthday dance.”

See the adorable video below:

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas celebrated his wife's birthday with the sweetest post. Nick Jonas posted a romantic picture with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram, where they can be seen sitting on a yacht. Keeping the caption short and sweet, Nick wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love" and posted a heart emoji along with a celebratory emoji with it. Designer Falguni Peacock wished Priyanka a happy birthday on Nick's post. She commented, "Happy Birthday Priyanka!" and dropped a few heart emojis with it.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka Chopra was at the receiving end of some precious birthday posts from her mom Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra as well. Her mom Dr Madhu Chopra wished her daughter by sharing a collage of videos and pictures of Priyanka. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous."

Take a look at the post here:

While Parineeti Chopra posted a throwback picture from her engagement ceremony on her Instagram stories to wish her cousin Priyanka, who she lovingly calls "Mimi didi." Parineeti captioned the Instagram story, "Happiest birthday Mimi didi. Thank you for everything you do. I love you."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.