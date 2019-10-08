Priyanka Chopra Would Love To See A Female James Bond, Pitches Her Name For 007

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights 'I've always been keen on (playing James Bond)," said Priyanka Priyanka's upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink Daniel Craig is playing James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die

Actress Priyanka Chopra, currently promoting her upcoming film The Sky is Pink, told Metro newspaper that she'd love to see an actress play agent 007 in a James Bond film and she also she wouldn't mind nominating herself for the role of the iconic British spy. When Metro asked Priyanka which actress she can visualise as female 007, the 37-year-old actress said, "Me," and added, 'I've always been keen on (playing James Bond) but I can't put myself into the race obviously." Priyanka Chopra added that it's time for the world to meet a female James Bond. "I think, in my lifetime it would be amazing a female Bond. Whether that's me or someone else, it's something I would love to see."

A lot has been written and scratched about casting an actress in the role of agent 007 in future James Bond movies. Reigning James Bond, actor Daniel Craig, earlier told Variety in an interview that "of course" agent 007 could be played by a woman in the future. Daniel Craig, who first played James Bond in 2006 film Casino Royale, is reprising the role for the last time in work-in-progress film No Time to Die. In the 25th Bond film, actress Lashana Lynch is said to be taking over the code name of 007 though Craig is playing the famous spy.

Apart from Daniel Craig, actor Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond from 1994 to 2005, also told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there... I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting. Pierce Brosnan played agent 007 in The World Is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, GoldenEye and Die Another Day.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and it will open in Indian cinemas on October 11.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.