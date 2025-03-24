Priyanka Chopra Kisses Nick Jonas As They Celebrate Jonas Brothers' Entry Into New Jersey Hall Of Fame

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended JonasCon's sound check event, leaving no chance to steal attention with their PDA. Several videos of the couple surfaced online on Sunday. They were also joined by Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe Jonas at the event.

In one of the clips shared on Instagram, Priyanka and Nick were seen holding hands while entering the venue premises. The couple twinned in denim-on-denim outfits. While Nick wore a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and matching pants, Priyanka stunned in a sleeveless white top layered with a denim jacket and jeans.

Another video showed Priyanka standing in one corner cheering for the Jonas Brothers as they performed on stage. The actress was having the time of her life while singing and dancing to the Jonas Brothers' songs.

Later in the day, Priyanka and Danielle joined the Jonas Brothers on stage. The actress was seen kissing and hugging her husband. Jonas Brothers were inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame at the event.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in New York as they stepped out for dinner with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

New pictures surfaced online where Priyanka was seen smiling as she stood by the bar with Nick. Another image featured Malti busy playing with her phone while Nick tried to feed her.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to shoot for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. The actress also has Hollywood projects such as Heads of State and The Bluff in the line-up. She will also be seen in Prine Video's Citadel Season 2.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, recently made his Broadway debut in The Last Five Years. He starred opposite Adrienne Warren in the first Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown's musical. It has been directed by Whitney White.