Nick Jonas's "Girl Dad Life" Summed Up: Bows, Hair Clips And, Of Course, Daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas has fully embraced his “girl dad life”. On Tuesday, the singer shared a picture of himself decked up in adorable hair accessories on Instagram. He wore a light blue bow, a fake flower clip and a pink hair tie.

Nick gave the credit for this makeover to daughter Malti Marie. In the caption, he wrote, “Girl dad life.” Reacting to the post, Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, “You're so pretty.”

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for dinner in New York with their daughter Malti Marie. In pictures, which surfaced online, Priyanka was seen smiling as she stood by the bar with Nick. The next few snaps in the Instagram carousel post featured Malti busy playing with her phone while Nick tried to feed her.

Nick Jonas was seen trying to pacify his daughter while enjoying his pizza. The family looked lovely in casual attire. Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas, also joined them for dinner.

On the work front, Nick Jonas is all set to make his Broadway debut in the production titled The Last Five Years. Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical officially began its Broadway premiere run at the Hudson Theatre on March 18. The production also features Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren in the lead role opposite Nick.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has reportedly team up with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for SSMB29. The production for the two-part saga is expected to continue till 2026. The actress also has Citadel Season 2, Heads of State and The Bluff in the pipeline.