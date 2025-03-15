Holi 2025: Inside Priyanka Chopra's "Working Holi" On Sets Of SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu's <i>SSMB29</i>

After a long time, actress Priyanka Chopra is back in India to celebrate Holi. This year, she marked the festival of colours on the sets of her upcoming project with the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few pictures from her Holi celebrations with the crew. In one of the photos, her cheeks can be seen smeared in bright colours.

"It's a working Holi for us! Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones," Priyanka captioned the post.

Earlier in January, SS Rajamouli had shared a humourous video on Instagram, where he jokingly claimed to have "caged the lion" (a reference to actor Mahesh Babu) and even taken his passport, implying that the actor would be occupied with the film's shoot.

Mahesh Babu responded in the comments with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster Pokiri, saying, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Priyanka also seemed to confirm her involvement in the project by commenting "finally" under SS Rajamouli's post.

An official announcement with full details about the project is still awaited.