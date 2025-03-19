Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiring Story Of A Roadside Guava Vendor: "Working Woman Did Not Want Charity"

Priyanka Chopra shared an inspiring story from her time in Koraput, Odisha.

On Tuesday, the actress, who recently wrapped up shooting for #SSMB29, recalled an encounter with a roadside guava vendor on her way to Visakhapatnam airport.

Priyanka Chopra was deeply moved by the “working woman”, who refused to accept charity.

In her latest Instagram entry, the actress said, “So, I do not do this often. But I was very inspired today. I was driving to the Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai. And, I saw this woman, who was selling guavas. And, I love kaccha guavas.”

Priyanka Chopra continued, “I stopped her and I asked, ‘How much for all your guavas?' And, she said, ‘Rs 150.' So, I gave her Rs 200 and she was trying to give me change. And, I said, ‘No, please keep it.' She obviously sold guavas for a living. So, she went away for a little while. And, before the red light changed to green, she came back and she gave me two more guavas. A working woman – she did not want charity. (It) really moved me.”

Priyanka Chopra also attached a snapshot of fresh guavas, a behind-the-scenes shot from the #SSMB29 set featuring her hair and makeup team, glimpses of lush green fields and a video of cattle walking on the road.

Reacting to the post, Priyanka's #SSMB29 co-star Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, commented, “Gonna miss seeing you this time.”

Actress Shreya Gupto added, “Working women don't need charity.”

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu's #SSMB29 is directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. A few days ago, the actress celebrated Holi on the sets of the upcoming film.

Other than #SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra has Frank E Flowers' The Bluff and Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, in the lineup.