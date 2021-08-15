Priyanka Chopra To Awkwafina, Count The Stars At This 'Cool Kids' Table'

Priyanka Chopra shared this post. (courtesy priyankachopra

Highlights Priyanka posted a picture from the dinner

She added the hashtags #queens and #asianpride to her post

"I love you," commented Awkwafina

Priyanka Chopra managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and met Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno. The actress, who is busy with the shooting of Russo Brothers' Citadel in London, met the aforementioned stars for dinner in the city and she didn't forget to document the perfect moment on her Instagram profile. Priyanka, posting a picture-perfect selfie from the dinner, captioned the post: "When you get a seat at the cool kids' table." She added the hashtags #queens and #asianpride to her post. Awkwafina in the comments section of Priyanka Chopra's post, wrote: "I love you," adding a couple of heart emojis.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, Awkwafina shared a picture from the eatery. She revealed what was on the menu (lobster noodles). In the comments section of her post, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Too much fun."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel of the same name. The actress' upcoming projects include a comedy film with Mindy Kaling, Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress recently announced a Hollywood film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial project Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She recently launched a haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year.