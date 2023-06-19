Priyanka Chopra's Father's Day Post Was Worth The Wait - For Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Of Course

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Superstar Priyanka Chopra's strong bond with her parents has been well-documented. Therefore, on Father's Day, it comes as no surprise that the actress shared a special post, dedicated to not just her late father Dr Ashok Chopra but also her husband Nick Jonas and his father Kevin Jonas. On the occasion, the star shared a carousel of three images. The first is a photo of Nick Jonas playing with the couple's daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The second is a photo of Kevin Jonas keeping his granddaughter entertained. The third is an image of her parents. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra said, “He is your biggest champion. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.”

Tagging Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra further continued, “I love you Nick Jonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you Kevin Jonas you were so special today and every day. Happy Father's Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you, papa.” She also added the geotag for London, United Kingdom.

Nick Jonas replied to the post with heart emojis. Saba Pataudi – Saif Ali Khan's sister – said, “Happy Father's Day. Dads have a special place for all daughters that no one can replace.”

Dia Mirza replied to the post with heart emojis.

Before this, on the occasion of her mother Dr Madhu Chopra's 70th birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a montage video of her special moments with her mom. In the caption, she gushed, “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size everyday and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend. Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan.”

Katrina Kaif, Tarun Mansukhani, and Zareen Khan, among others, wished Madhu Chopra in the comments section.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra had two major recent releases – Citadel, the web series and Love Again, the movie. She will be seen next in Heads Of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.