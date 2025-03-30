A Sneak Peek Into Priyanka Chopra's Jaipur Vacay

Please do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. The actress is currently in Jaipur to attend a Bvlgari event. Recently, the Quantico star shared glimpses from her City Palace stay on Instagram.

Priyanka shared a view of the city from her hotel and wrote, "Gorgeous."

The actress also posted a video of a painting in her room and said, "View from my bed, gorgeous."

The next morning, Priyanka spotted a peacock in the hotel garden. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra made sure to eat authentic Rajasthani food. Her platter featured dal, baati and churma.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. The film features Mahesh Babu as the male lead. While an official announcement with full details about the project is still awaited, Pinkvilla confirmed that the actress would play the female lead in the film.

A source told the publication, "The film is in the final stages of writing, and is all set to go on floors in April 2025. SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with a global presence; and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role. The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders."

Priyanka Chopra is all set to light up the screen alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Ilya Naishuller's action-comedy Heads of State. But that is not all — she is also gearing up for the action-packed The Bluff with Karl Urban and has Citadel Season 2 in her lineup.