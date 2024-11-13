Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics Of "Magical" Team From <i>Citadel Season 2</i>, Hides Malti Marie's Face Under Emoji

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently filming Citadel Season Two, shared pictures of her "magical team" and gave them a roaring shout out. Priyanka was accompanied by daughter Malti Marie and her manager Anjula Acharia. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a scrumptious spread with a big gang. In the last frame, Priyanka can be seen adorably holding the hands of Malti Marie. In the pictures, Malti Marie's face is hidden under a love emoji. Priyanka wrote a long note praising the massive crew of 400.

Priyanka wrote, "In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work, who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises of hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+ ... This is my magical team of Citadel S2. From hair, make up, wardrobe, management transport, assistants, childcare, I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn't for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let's finish filming this season with a BANG‼️" Take a look:

On Diwali, Priyanka shared a bunch of heart-melting pictures from their home puja. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world." Priyanka and Malti Marie can be seen twinning in their festive outfits. Take a look:

On the eve of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a dinner at Gymkhana restaurant in London recently. Glen Powell, Jack Reynor and Rebecca Corbin-Murray were amongst the guests. Pictures of the power couple were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. For the occasion, Priyanka chose a red sheer saree, teaming it up with a blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her festive look with a red bindi and bangles. Complementing her, Nick Jonas opted for a cream-coloured kurta suit. The couple can be seen exiting an eatery and smiling for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, Priyanka will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.