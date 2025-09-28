Priyanka Chopra Shares New York Fall Moments With Daughter Malti Marie Jonas, Ishaan Khatter And Dia Mirza

Priyanka Chopra never misses a chance to give fans a glimpse into her world, and her latest Instagram photo series from New York has left everyone smiling. The actor posted a collection of pictures that beautifully captured family time, work glimpses, and cherished moments with close friends.

What's Happening

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen beaming as husband Nick Jonas plants a sweet kiss on her cheek. Another candid shot showed daughter Malti sitting comfortably on her mother's lap while Priyanka got her nails done in what appeared to be a makeup room.

The little one also enjoyed playful moments with her dolls and even went for a swim, which Priyanka captured for her fans.

The series further included a stroll through the streets of New York. Priyanka and Malti were joined by actor Ishaan Khatter, who made a surprise appearance in one of the pictures.

Actress Dia Mirza was also spotted with Priyanka during another outing. The two friends shared smiles with Malti holding on to her doll, making the moment even more special.

Sharing the collection, Priyanka captioned it, "A little New York fall moment with the people you love is magical" and tagged it with #lately and #blessed, reflecting her gratitude for the little joys of life.

Background

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with multiple projects and family life recently. She marked Nick Jonas's 33rd birthday by sharing rare photos from 2018 to 2025, including moments with their daughter Malti. She also attended the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week with Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, an action-adventure starring Mahesh Babu. She also wrapped up filming the second season of the web series Citadel and will star in the upcoming Hollywood action drama The Bluff.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter's film Homebound recently hit the big screens. The movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in prominent roles.