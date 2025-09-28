<i>Homebound</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: After A Tepid Start, India's Official Entry For Oscars Sees Growth

India's official entry for the Oscars 2026, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has recorded a tepid start at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far collected Rs 80 lakh in India.

It opened with Rs 30 lakh on Friday and added Rs 50 lakh on Saturday.

The numbers fall significantly short when compared to the openings of Ishaan Khatter's previous films - Dhadak (Rs 11.04 crore on day two) and Phone Bhoot (Rs 2.75 crore), as well as Vishal Jethwa's Salaam Venky (Rs 55 lakh on day two).

Background

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound takes inspiration from journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home (also titled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The film traces the journey of two childhood friends - a Muslim and a Dalit - who dream of joining the police force to reclaim the dignity denied to them because of their surnames.

The project is backed by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, it was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival.